Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Launch of Progress MS-15 resupply ship to space station scheduled for July

    29 April 2020, 15:11

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The launch of the Progress MS-15 resupply ship to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for the summer of 2020, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

    «The launch to the ISS is scheduled for July this year,» the statement reads, TASS reports.

    Work is beginning at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to prepare for the launch of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket that will deliver the space freighter into orbit, Roscosmos specified.

    The previous resupply ship Progress MS-14 was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome with the help of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on April 25. The space freighter reached the orbital outpost and docked to the Zvezda module after a record short three-orbit flight to the space station.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Space exploration Russia Space Baikonur space center
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published