Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Launch of Progress MS-15 resupply ship to space station scheduled for July

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 April 2020, 15:11
Launch of Progress MS-15 resupply ship to space station scheduled for July

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The launch of the Progress MS-15 resupply ship to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for the summer of 2020, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

«The launch to the ISS is scheduled for July this year,» the statement reads, TASS reports.

Work is beginning at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to prepare for the launch of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket that will deliver the space freighter into orbit, Roscosmos specified.

The previous resupply ship Progress MS-14 was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome with the help of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on April 25. The space freighter reached the orbital outpost and docked to the Zvezda module after a record short three-orbit flight to the space station.


Space exploration    Russia    Space   Baikonur space center  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region