Latvian FM expresses condolences over Almaty plane crash

27 December 2019, 15:55
Latvian FM expresses condolences over Almaty plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Edgars Rinkēvičs has expressed condolences over Almaty plane crash.

«My deep and profound condolences to the families and friends of victims of Bek Air flight #Z2100 crash in #Almati, I wish full and speedy recovery to all the injured», the Minister’s Twitter account reads.

As Kazinform previously reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

Almaty   Incidents   
