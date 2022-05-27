Go to the main site
    Latvia to send 2 representatives to referendum in Kazakhstan

    27 May 2022, 15:27

    RIGA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Primbetov met with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Latvia Kristina Berzina, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    Primbetov spoke about the preparations for the upcoming national referendum on June 5, 2022 in our country on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He noted that the constitutional reform is of a systemic nature and is aimed at implementing large-scale political reforms initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a «New Kazakhstan». The questions submitted to the referendum relate to the conceptual transformation of the current political model in order to form an optimal balance of relations between the branches of government and build an effective dialogue between the state and society.

    In turn, K. Berzina informed that, at the invitation of the Chairman of the CEC of Kazakhstan, the Latvian side will send two representatives to our country as international observers for the referendum. The head of the CEC of Latvia also spoke about the preparations for the parliamentary elections in Latvia, which will be held on October 1 this year.

    At the end of the conversation, the parties confirmed their high interest in continuing constructive cooperation between the election commissions of the two countries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

