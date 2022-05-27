Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Latvia to send 2 representatives to referendum in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2022, 15:27
Latvia to send 2 representatives to referendum in Kazakhstan

RIGA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Primbetov met with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Latvia Kristina Berzina, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Primbetov spoke about the preparations for the upcoming national referendum on June 5, 2022 in our country on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He noted that the constitutional reform is of a systemic nature and is aimed at implementing large-scale political reforms initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a «New Kazakhstan». The questions submitted to the referendum relate to the conceptual transformation of the current political model in order to form an optimal balance of relations between the branches of government and build an effective dialogue between the state and society.

In turn, K. Berzina informed that, at the invitation of the Chairman of the CEC of Kazakhstan, the Latvian side will send two representatives to our country as international observers for the referendum. The head of the CEC of Latvia also spoke about the preparations for the parliamentary elections in Latvia, which will be held on October 1 this year.

photo

At the end of the conversation, the parties confirmed their high interest in continuing constructive cooperation between the election commissions of the two countries.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Referendum  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region