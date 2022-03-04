Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Latvia expresses readiness to handle Kazakh cargo

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 March 2022, 11:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Latvia held a meeting discussing freight transport via the Latvian ports, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

On March 3, 2022, the online meeting between Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev and Deputy Secretary of State at the Transport Ministry of Latvia Uldis Reimanis with the participation of Kazakh Temir Zholy and shipping agents from the Kazakh side and general directors of the three largest ports from the Latvian side (Liepaja, Riga, and Ventspils) took place.

The Kazakh minister pointed out the situation concerning Russia and Ukraine, difficulties of transporting Kazakh goods from the Russian ports due to the refusal from the transshipment transit ports of Antwerp, Hamburg, Pyrenees, Rotterdam, and Muuga to handle Kazakh cargo.

Kazakhstan is set to redirect the cargo in Russia to the Latvian ports after having been granted the agreement from Latvia.

The Latvian side expressed its readiness to handle Kazakh cargo.

