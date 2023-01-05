Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan

5 January 2023, 16:50
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Air passenger traffic was up 15% in 2022 and is set to cross the 10 million mark for the first time since independence in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

Air passenger traffic milestone comes as travel by air has been demonstrating steady growth compared to a year before and the pre-pandemic period.

So, air passenger traffic rose 15% and stood at 9.9mln in 11 months of 2022.

According to preliminary data, the figure is to stand at 10.8 million passengers, up 15% than the previous year’s 9.4 million passengers.

In January-November 2022, the Kazakhstani airlines carried million passengers (6.9mln in 2021, and 4.1mln in 2020) on domestic routes, and 2.9 million people (1.7mln in 2021, and 0.9mln in 2020) on international routes.

Air Astana’s passenger traffic was around 3.7mln, FlyArystan around 3.0mln, SCAT 2.7mln, and Qazaq air 0.5mln.


