Last woman standing: Balkibekova to fight for IBA World Boxing Championships gold

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – One boxer will represent Kazakhstan in the final of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

By defeating Bulgarian Sevda Asenova, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova earned her berth in the Women’s Minimum weight 48kg final.

Yesterday evening Zhaina Shekerbekova (Women’s Fly 52kg), Dina Zholaman (Women’s Bantam weight 54 kg), Karina Ibragimova (Women’s Feather 57kg), and Valentina Khalzova (Women’s Light Middle weight 70kg) of Kazakhstan all scooped bronze at the tournament.

Sadly, Kazakhstan’s Gulsaya Yerzhan, Nazym Kyzaibay, Rimma Volossenko, Aida Abikeyeva, Dariga Shakimova, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan were eliminated in the earlier stages of the championships.



