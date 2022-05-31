Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Last spring day to bring showers and hail to parts of Kazakhstan

    31 May 2022, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in the north, east, southeast and center of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 31 bringing occasional showers, thunderstorm, bleak wind and even hail. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions. In Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions gusts may reach up to 24-29 mps.

    Chances of thunderstorm, squall and hail will be high in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. Mets predict that thunderstorm and hail will hit East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Dust storm may blanket the center of Kyzylorda region.

    High fire hazard is forecast to persist in Zharmin and Katon-Karagai districts of East Kazakhstan region as well as the center of Kyzylorda region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued