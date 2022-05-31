Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2022, 07:39
Last spring day to bring showers and hail to parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in the north, east, southeast and center of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 31 bringing occasional showers, thunderstorm, bleak wind and even hail. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions. In Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions gusts may reach up to 24-29 mps.

Chances of thunderstorm, squall and hail will be high in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. Mets predict that thunderstorm and hail will hit East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Dust storm may blanket the center of Kyzylorda region.

High fire hazard is forecast to persist in Zharmin and Katon-Karagai districts of East Kazakhstan region as well as the center of Kyzylorda region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
