    Last COVID-19 patient discharged in N Kazakhstan

    21 April 2022, 19:19

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFROM – Two patients with COVID-19 are under outpatient treatment in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office, 3,434 patients were treated at the module infectious diseases hospital during the pandemic. The number of remaining infectious diseases beds stands at 30, including 20 at the module infectious diseases hospital and five at the multipurpose regional hospital, and five at the multipurpose city hospital. There are 10 intensive care beds. Infectious diseases hospitals were closed in all the districts.

    It was informed that the last patient – the 64-year-old woman – was discharged from the infectious diseases hospital in North Kazakhstan region.

    In total, 312,097 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines and 302,262 both jabs in the region. 125,303 residents of North Kazakhstan region have been administered a COVID-19 booster jab.

    The region’s COVID-19 tally stands 44,378. The total number of coronavirus recoveries stands at 43,953. 484 people have died of COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

