Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Last COVID-19 patient discharged in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2022, 19:19
Last COVID-19 patient discharged in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFROM – Two patients with COVID-19 are under outpatient treatment in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office, 3,434 patients were treated at the module infectious diseases hospital during the pandemic. The number of remaining infectious diseases beds stands at 30, including 20 at the module infectious diseases hospital and five at the multipurpose regional hospital, and five at the multipurpose city hospital. There are 10 intensive care beds. Infectious diseases hospitals were closed in all the districts.

It was informed that the last patient – the 64-year-old woman – was discharged from the infectious diseases hospital in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 312,097 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines and 302,262 both jabs in the region. 125,303 residents of North Kazakhstan region have been administered a COVID-19 booster jab.

The region’s COVID-19 tally stands 44,378. The total number of coronavirus recoveries stands at 43,953. 484 people have died of COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan