Last COVID-19 patient discharged from one of infectious hospitals in Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2020, 19:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The City Mental Health Center that was turned into an infectious hospital has discharged its last COVID-19 patient today, Kazinform cites the capital's administration.

The City Mental Health Center was converted into an infectious hospital on June 15. Since then, the hospital has helped 1,044 patients beat the COVID-19 virus.

According to Olga Komarova, the acting director at the Center, the hospital has treated COVID-19 patients on a round-the-clock basis, with its doctors on front line in the fight against the coronavirus infection.

photo

Today, the hospital has discharged its last COVID-19 patient Valikhan, 58, who was admitted on July 14. He could not stop expressing gratitude to the workers, who, according to him, have been very attentive towards the patients.

The Center is said to resume its work after disinfection.

As of July 28, Nur-Sultan has reported 10,070 coronavirus cases, including 6,766 recoveries.

photo


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
