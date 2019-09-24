Largest agricultural complex to be built in Nur Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleymenov spoke about the main results of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meetings with heads of major American companies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Tokayev had a number of bilateral talks with representatives of the American companies. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with representatives of Amazon, Plug & Play, and a number of companies of the agricultural sector including Tyson Foods and Marmot Industries. It was agreed that the next year some of the above mentioned companies will open offices on the basis of the Startup Hub in the city of Nur-Sultan.

He added that one of the significant projects will be the creation of a large agricultural complex in the city of Nur-Sultan. According to the deputy chairman of the Presidential Administration, the project will become the largest across the post-Soviet space.

Timur Suleymenov voiced the size of investments depending on the parameters - USD500 million - USD1.3 billion. It is planned that the complex will export up to 70% of its production.



