Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Largest agricultural complex to be built in Nur Sultan

    24 September 2019, 09:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleymenov spoke about the main results of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meetings with heads of major American companies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Tokayev had a number of bilateral talks with representatives of the American companies. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with representatives of Amazon, Plug & Play, and a number of companies of the agricultural sector including Tyson Foods and Marmot Industries. It was agreed that the next year some of the above mentioned companies will open offices on the basis of the Startup Hub in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    He added that one of the significant projects will be the creation of a large agricultural complex in the city of Nur-Sultan. According to the deputy chairman of the Presidential Administration, the project will become the largest across the post-Soviet space.

    Timur Suleymenov voiced the size of investments depending on the parameters - USD500 million - USD1.3 billion. It is planned that the complex will export up to 70% of its production.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Investment projects Agro-industrial complex development Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev