    Large wildfire occurred in Abai region

    22 June 2022, 11:37

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM A large wildfire occurred in Beskaragay district of Abay region, the regional emergency department informs.

    The fire began June 21 at 06:45 pm, 15 kilometers from Grachi village in the territory of Grachevsky forestry. On June 22, the fire was localized at 04:30 am .

    According to authorities, the area of the fire reached almost 280 hectares, 150 hectares of which are woodlands and 130 hectares are rural lands.

    A direct lightning strike or its secondary impact is believed to be a cause of the fire.

    «There is no threat to the neighboring villages,» the emergency authorities say.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

