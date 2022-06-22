Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Large wildfire occurred in Abai region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 June 2022, 11:37
Large wildfire occurred in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A large wildfire occurred in Beskaragay district of Abay region, the regional emergency department informs.

The fire began June 21 at 06:45 pm, 15 kilometers from Grachi village in the territory of Grachevsky forestry. On June 22, the fire was localized at 04:30 am .

According to authorities, the area of the fire reached almost 280 hectares, 150 hectares of which are woodlands and 130 hectares are rural lands.

A direct lightning strike or its secondary impact is believed to be a cause of the fire.

«There is no threat to the neighboring villages,» the emergency authorities say.

photo


Incidents    Kazakhstan   Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches