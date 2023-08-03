Large wildfire erupts in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Wildfire erupted in the mountainous area in Zhambyl region engulfing a territory of 200 ha, Kazinform reports.

The dry grass reportedly caught fire in the mountainous area 20 km away from Aktogan village in Merkensk district.

Water has already been released 11 times over the fire area by the helicopter EC-145 of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At least 160 local firefighters, 24 units of firefighting equipment, 2 airplanes and 1 helicopter are involved in the firefighting efforts.

This summer Kazakhstan faced a series of wildfires due to scorching heat gripping parts of the country. One of the wildfires claimed lives of 15 foresters in Abai region in early June.