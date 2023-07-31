Go to the main site
    Large typhoon to approach southern Japan through Wednesday

    31 July 2023, 11:55

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A large typhoon is expected to approach Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan through Wednesday, prompting the weather agency to warn of strong winds and storm tides in the region, Kyodo reports.

    Typhoon Khanun has already led to the cancelation of flights departing from and arriving in Okinawa. The typhoon could also approach Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

    As of 11 a.m., the typhoon was moving in a north-northwesterly direction in an area south of the Japanese archipelago at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 198 kph.

    Carrying with it heavy rain, the agency has also asked people in Okinawa to remain vigilant against mudslides and flooding. It has also called on them to stay inside except in emergencies.

    According to the agency, tides on Monday could be as high as 10 meters in the Okinawa area and 6 meters in Amami area, and even higher the following day.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

