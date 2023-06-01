Large typhoon headed for Japan’s Okinawa Pref., strong winds warned

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A large typhoon is expected to approach the main island of Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan later this week, prompting the weather agency on Thursday to warn of high tides, waves and strong winds near the prefecture, Kyodo reports.

Typhoon Mawar is expected to reach very near the prefecture's main island on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Heavy rain over a wide area from western to eastern Japan is expected through Saturday, with residents urged to stay alert for mudslides and flooding of rivers.

The typhoon was moving north-northeast from some 90 kilometers from Miyako Island, at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the agency.

It was packing winds of up to 144 kph and had an atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its center.

The weather agency said that tides on Thursday could be as high as 9 meters and gusts could reach 162 kph on the main island of Okinawa.



