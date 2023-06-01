Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Large typhoon headed for Japan’s Okinawa Pref., strong winds warned

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2023, 10:06
Large typhoon headed for Japan’s Okinawa Pref., strong winds warned Photo: english.kyodonews.net

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A large typhoon is expected to approach the main island of Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan later this week, prompting the weather agency on Thursday to warn of high tides, waves and strong winds near the prefecture, Kyodo reports.

Typhoon Mawar is expected to reach very near the prefecture's main island on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Heavy rain over a wide area from western to eastern Japan is expected through Saturday, with residents urged to stay alert for mudslides and flooding of rivers.

The typhoon was moving north-northeast from some 90 kilometers from Miyako Island, at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the agency.

It was packing winds of up to 144 kph and had an atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its center.

The weather agency said that tides on Thursday could be as high as 9 meters and gusts could reach 162 kph on the main island of Okinawa.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand