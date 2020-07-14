Go to the main site
    Large steppe fire eliminated in E Kazakhstan

    14 July 2020, 11:01

    URZHAR. KAZINFORM - A large steppe fire has been eliminated in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Emergency Department.

    According to the Department, the steppe fire occurred on July 12 in the Karabulak rural district of the Urdzhar area. Dry grass caught fire on the neutral strip of the border with China. The fire area was 3,000 ha. Seventy border guards, nine firefighters and eight peasant employees were involved in the fire extinguishing.

    It is worth noting that strong wind and mountainous terrain made it difficult to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished at about 3 a.m. on July 13.

    Note that since the beginning of the year this is the fourth steppe fire that occurred in the region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

