Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Large steppe fire eliminated in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 July 2020, 11:01
Large steppe fire eliminated in E Kazakhstan

URZHAR. KAZINFORM - A large steppe fire has been eliminated in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Emergency Department.

According to the Department, the steppe fire occurred on July 12 in the Karabulak rural district of the Urdzhar area. Dry grass caught fire on the neutral strip of the border with China. The fire area was 3,000 ha. Seventy border guards, nine firefighters and eight peasant employees were involved in the fire extinguishing.

It is worth noting that strong wind and mountainous terrain made it difficult to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished at about 3 a.m. on July 13.

Note that since the beginning of the year this is the fourth steppe fire that occurred in the region.


East Kazakhstan region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3