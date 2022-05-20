Large-scale reforms to build a «New Kazakhstan» supported in Canada

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM As part of a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Canada, a diplomatic reception was held with the participation of members of Kazakhstan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group, political and research circles of the host country.

In his speech, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov noted that since the establishment of relations in 1992, the two states have been developing friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Canada reads.

Kazakh diplomat familiarized the event participants with a comprehensive reforms package to modernize the country's political system and a program of large-scale transformations within the framework of building a «New Kazakhstan». He described in detail the fundamental political transformations initiated by Kazakhstan President K.Tokayev, socio-economic reforms and the upcoming national referendum on amendments to the Constitution on June 5 this year.

In turn, the event participants expressed support for the new political program, which is a continuation of the course for further democratization of Kazakhstan. The members of Kazakhstan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group stressed the relevance and timeliness of the large-scale reforms carried out in our country aimed at modernizing governance institutions, increasing political competition and building a «Second Republic».

In general, the event demonstrated the significant interest of the political, parliamentary and research circles of the host country in the reforms and transformations being implemented in our country.