Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Large-scale disinfection underway in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 June 2020, 14:06
Large-scale disinfection underway in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large-scale disinfection is underway in the Kazakh capital. Places of public gathering: parks, squares, markets, bazaars, shopping malls are to be disinfected over two days.

As earlier reported, public transport services and businesses in Nur-Sultan suspend their operations on June 20-21 but for emergency services, pharmaceuticals and groceries. All the places of public gathering are closed down.

As of June 20, Kazakh capital confirmed 29 coronavirus deaths. 3,192 coronavirus cases were recorded in the city, 2,176 recovered.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary