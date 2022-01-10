Large-scale antiterrorism operation to end soon, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The large-scale antiterrorism operation will come to an end soon,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«The large-scale anti-terror operation, as well as the efficient and successful mission of the CSTO peacekeepers, will complete in the near future. The key is to prevent such events in the Collective Security territory in the future. I believe it is the primary task for the foreseeable future. Kazakhstan is ready for that work and will always support its allies,» Tokayev said addressing the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Earlier the Head of State noted that the constitutional law and order in Kazakhstan is restored.



