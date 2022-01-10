Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Large-scale antiterrorism operation to end soon, President

    10 January 2022, 15:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The large-scale antiterrorism operation will come to an end soon,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    «The large-scale anti-terror operation, as well as the efficient and successful mission of the CSTO peacekeepers, will complete in the near future. The key is to prevent such events in the Collective Security territory in the future. I believe it is the primary task for the foreseeable future. Kazakhstan is ready for that work and will always support its allies,» Tokayev said addressing the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    Earlier the Head of State noted that the constitutional law and order in Kazakhstan is restored.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    CSTO President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued