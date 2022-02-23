Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    Large medical complex under construction in Taraz

    23 February 2022, 19:16

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Construction of the medical complex with diagnostics and rehabilitation centres, maternity home started in Taraz, the regional healthcare department reports.

    The total area of the three-storey complex is 12,910.7 sq m. The private medical organization will invest KZT 3.6 bln in its construction. The complex will create all necessary conditions for primary medical, specialized, diagnostics, inpatient care and rehabilitation.

    Children, teens, adults, pregnant women, disabled people and pensioners will get medical assistance in the complex free of charge. The new medical complex will provide timely a wide range of health services, raise people’s living standards, and increase life expectancy.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Construction Kazakhstan Healthcare Taraz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan