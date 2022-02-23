Large medical complex under construction in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Construction of the medical complex with diagnostics and rehabilitation centres, maternity home started in Taraz, the regional healthcare department reports.

The total area of the three-storey complex is 12,910.7 sq m. The private medical organization will invest KZT 3.6 bln in its construction. The complex will create all necessary conditions for primary medical, specialized, diagnostics, inpatient care and rehabilitation.

Children, teens, adults, pregnant women, disabled people and pensioners will get medical assistance in the complex free of charge. The new medical complex will provide timely a wide range of health services, raise people’s living standards, and increase life expectancy.







