Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Large medical complex under construction in Taraz

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 February 2022, 19:16
Large medical complex under construction in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Construction of the medical complex with diagnostics and rehabilitation centres, maternity home started in Taraz, the regional healthcare department reports.

The total area of the three-storey complex is 12,910.7 sq m. The private medical organization will invest KZT 3.6 bln in its construction. The complex will create all necessary conditions for primary medical, specialized, diagnostics, inpatient care and rehabilitation.

Children, teens, adults, pregnant women, disabled people and pensioners will get medical assistance in the complex free of charge. The new medical complex will provide timely a wide range of health services, raise people’s living standards, and increase life expectancy.


photo


Zhambyl region    Construction    Kazakhstan   Healthcare   Taraz  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA