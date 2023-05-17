Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Large investor to channel KZT 1.1 tn in Aktobe region

    17 May 2023, 14:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The ERG Company plans to develop a number of projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge in Aktobe region,» Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

    «One of the region’s large investors, the ERG Company, plans to put on-stream slurry upgrading of the Donskoi ore-dressing and processing enterprise. Another project is a disposal plant with a capacity of 250 MW able to ensure the energy security of the region. The ERG plans to develop the second stage of the mine 10than anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan up to 878 billion tenge,» he told a briefing.

    30 billion tenge of investments will be attracted for the development of medicine. In particular, it is expected to build a nuclear medical centre, a medical products plant, and a dialyzers production plant.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Aktobe region Investment projects Industry Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
    3 Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    4 Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
    5 Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert