Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Large investor to channel KZT 1.1 tn in Aktobe region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 May 2023, 14:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The ERG Company plans to develop a number of projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge in Aktobe region,» Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

«One of the region’s large investors, the ERG Company, plans to put on-stream slurry upgrading of the Donskoi ore-dressing and processing enterprise. Another project is a disposal plant with a capacity of 250 MW able to ensure the energy security of the region. The ERG plans to develop the second stage of the mine 10than anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan up to 878 billion tenge,» he told a briefing.

30 billion tenge of investments will be attracted for the development of medicine. In particular, it is expected to build a nuclear medical centre, a medical products plant, and a dialyzers production plant.


Aktobe region   Investment projects    Industry   Healthcare  
