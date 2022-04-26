Go to the main site
    Large investment projects worth 820 bln tenge to be launched in Atyrau region

    26 April 2022, 11:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Kairbek Uskenbayev confirmed Tuesday the plans of his ministry to bring to life 107 projects across Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Uskenbayev told the Government meeting on Tuesday that the most capital-intensive projects to the tune of 820 billion tenge will be implemented in Atyrau region. «Despite there being only 5 such projects, investment per one workplace will amount to 1 billion tenge. The lowest volume of investment falls at Pavlodar region – 7,4 billion tenge,» he told the Government meeting.

    The least capital-intensive workplaces will be created in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions – some 20-30 million tenge per a workplace.

    «This year the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development will implement 107 projects, the Ministry of Agriculture – 46 projects, the Ministry of Energy – 5 projects and the Ministry of Healthcare will be responsible for 7 projects,» he revealed.

    According to Minister Uskenbayev, when all these projects reach their full capacity they are expected to make products worth 2,5 billion tenge. Their overall volume of export will hit $3,6 billion.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

