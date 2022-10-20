Go to the main site
    Large int’l university of technology to open its branch in Taldykorgan

    20 October 2022, 11:44

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM It is planned to open a branch of a large international university of technology in Taldykorgan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    As reported earlier the Head of State launched an initiative to open branches of world’s five leading technological universities. The President charged the Government and akimat of Zhetysu region to work over an issue on unveiling a branch of large international university of technology in Taldykorgan.

    The university is expected to train specialists in agriculture, industry, tourism, and digital technologies that will help reduce youth outflow from the region and train highly-skilled staff.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

