Large fire destroys four recreational areas on Lake Alakol

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 July 2022, 10:55
SEMEY. KAZINFORM Four recreational areas were destroyed as a result of a large fire near Lake Alakol in the Urdzhar district of the Abai region.

As the local emergency department informed, the fire broke out at one of the recreational facilities on July 4 at 11:20 pm. Driven by wind, the fire rapidly caught the wooden building and the neighboring recreational houses.

A video of the fire was posted on social media.

«Aigerim, Zhibek Zholy, Zhumagazy, and Keruen recreational facilities are burning,» journalist Daryn Nursapar posted on his Facebook account.

The fire which covered an area of 3,000 square meters was extinguished on July 5 at 05:40 am. 186 firefighters and 29 special vehicles were involved in the firefighting operation.

7 people sought medical assistance, but none of them needed hospitalization.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.



Incidents    Kazakhstan   Abai region  
