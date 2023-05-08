Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk

    8 May 2023, 16:42

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Reed fire in Petropavlovsk which broke out on May 7 at around 06:57 pm in Bereke micro-district fully destroyed nine houses and seven non-residential buildings, a garage on the area of 540 square meters and three buses. Fortunately, no victims or injuries were reported, Kazinform learned.

    Amid scorching heat and strong wind reaching sometimes 23m/s, the fire spread to nearby houses.

    40 people including nine children were evacuated.

    As the local emergencies department informed, the fire was brought under control at 09:55 pm and was fully extinguished on May 8, at 01:00 am.

    The cause of the fire is investigated.

    Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov met today with the victims of the fire, who had been accommodated in an evacuation centre at School No25. He assured that all of them will be provided with a temporary housing.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
    Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
    Carbon monoxide poisoning likely caused death of 5 people in Almaty region, police say
    Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region