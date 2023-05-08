Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 May 2023, 16:42
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk Photo: gov.kz

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Reed fire in Petropavlovsk which broke out on May 7 at around 06:57 pm in Bereke micro-district fully destroyed nine houses and seven non-residential buildings, a garage on the area of 540 square meters and three buses. Fortunately, no victims or injuries were reported, Kazinform learned.

Amid scorching heat and strong wind reaching sometimes 23m/s, the fire spread to nearby houses.

40 people including nine children were evacuated.

As the local emergencies department informed, the fire was brought under control at 09:55 pm and was fully extinguished on May 8, at 01:00 am.

The cause of the fire is investigated.

Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov met today with the victims of the fire, who had been accommodated in an evacuation centre at School No25. He assured that all of them will be provided with a temporary housing.

