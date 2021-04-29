Go to the main site
    Large families support centre unveils in Karaganda

    29 April 2021, 11:50

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The Shanyrak large families support centre unveiled in Karaganda. The project is developed by the Union of mothers with many children Talbesyk.

    The center is expected to provide legal, physiological and social assistance to the large families. It will back entrepreneurship initiatives, help develop and maintain business plans, teach marketing in IT sphere to promote own productions, etc.

    10 mothers with many children specializing in law, social sciences, phycology will be hired to work at the centre. The centre will provide its services for free.

    There are more than 7,000 families with many children, 2,000 multiple children mothers in the region.

    For more details contact +7-778-398-45-03.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Social support Karaganda
