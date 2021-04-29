Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Large families support centre unveils in Karaganda

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 April 2021, 11:50
Large families support centre unveils in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The Shanyrak large families support centre unveiled in Karaganda. The project is developed by the Union of mothers with many children Talbesyk.

The center is expected to provide legal, physiological and social assistance to the large families. It will back entrepreneurship initiatives, help develop and maintain business plans, teach marketing in IT sphere to promote own productions, etc.

10 mothers with many children specializing in law, social sciences, phycology will be hired to work at the centre. The centre will provide its services for free.

There are more than 7,000 families with many children, 2,000 multiple children mothers in the region.

For more details contact +7-778-398-45-03.

photo

photo


Karaganda region    Social support   Karaganda  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays