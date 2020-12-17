Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Large families in E Kazakhstan move into new apartments

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 December 2020, 16:03
Large families in E Kazakhstan move into new apartments

ALTAI. KAZINFORM – Apartment complexes have been commissioned in Altai district of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Large families received their own square meters in honor of the celebration of the state holiday of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the «Nurly zher» program. Eight more families in the district now have their own apartments.

photo

Akim (head) of the district Kalikan Baigonussov handed over the keys and congratulated everyone on such a significant day.

«Since gaining Independence, a number of state programs have been implemented in our country to provide social support to all categories of citizens. Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pay special attention to improving the quality of life of the population. Today, on such a wonderful holiday, we are celebrating a significant event – the commissioning of new residential buildings,« Mr. Baigonussov said.

photo

The new residents expressed their sincere gratitude to President Tokayev, akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov and akim (head) of the district Kalikan Baigonussov.

photo

photo

photo


