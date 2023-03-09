Large copper cathode plant to be launched in East Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Topical issues of development of the mining and metallurgical complex were considered at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In particular, they discussed plans to build a copper smelter with a capacity of 300 thousand tons of copper cathode per year in East Kazakhstan region. The implementation of the project will attract significant foreign investment and new technologies in Kazakhstan, as well as create over a thousand permanent jobs. The new plant is expected to make a significant contribution to increasing exports from Kazakhstan.

The participants of the meeting touched upon the issues of taxation, power supply, protection of investors' rights, attracting foreign workers, compliance with environmental requirements and the legislation of the country in general.

Following the discussion, the Prime Minister instructed the authorized state agencies in the working order to ensure active cooperation with investors for the successful implementation of this promising project.