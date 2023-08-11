Large chemical complex producing mineral fertilizers set to be launched in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As part of the working visit to Zhambyl region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov got familiarized with the project of construction of a large chemical complex EuroChim-Karatau and new investment projects within the Taraz chemical park special economic zone, Kazinform cites the press service of the head of the Kazakh government.

There are 838 enterprises with around 43 thousand people engaged in the industrial sector of the region. In seven months of this year, the industrial output stood at KZT510bn, rising by 7.8%, with manufacturing accounting for up to 72% of the total industrial output.

EuroChim company realized the first stage of the large-scale investment project, establishing phosphate mining of up to 660 thousand tons per year and the unit of medium crushing and fine grinding, with a capacity of 640 thousand tons per year.

Within the second stage, the construction of a chemical complex to produce mineral fertilizers with a capacity of over 1 million tons of products per year has begun. Its realization will allow to attract over $1bn in direct foreign investment and create 1,200 new working places.

The head of the Kazakh government was also reported on the construction of two automated gas distribution stations EuroChim and Shu.

Smailov also got familiarized with the work of the special economic zone ‘Taraz Chemical Park’ located in Shu district. He was presented with TAS Market LLP’s investment project on creation of a silicon cluster producing industrial silicon, graphite electrodes, polysilicon, and solar panels.

A project for construction of the first-ever plant set to produce soda ash carried out by Qazaq Soda LLP was presented. The enterprise is set to be commissioned in 2025.