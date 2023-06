Language policy committee head relieved of his post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Galymzhan Meldeshov is relieved of his duties as the head of the language policy committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, primeminister.kz reports.

Born in 1964 in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Since May 2019 up to present has served as the head of the language policy committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.