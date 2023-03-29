Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Landslide leaves 16 dead in central Ecuador

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2023, 21:43
Landslide leaves 16 dead in central Ecuador Photo: ommcomnews.com

QUITO. KAZINFORM - At least 16 people were killed and another 16 were injured after a massive landslide buried numerous homes Sunday night in central Ecuador's Alausi canton, in Chimborazo province, the Secretariat of Risk Management said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

According to the agency's preliminary report, seven people are still missing and as many as 500 people have been impacted by the disaster, with countless homes destroyed, 65 percent of a major roadway made impassable and 25 percent of streetlights not working.

«One hundred percent of the transportation service for communities and cities is affected,» the secretariat said.

The country's ECU 911 integrated emergency hotline and service issued an alarm Sunday night that immediately dispatched search and rescue teams to the rural area.

«Temporary accommodation and the mobilization of sleeping kits have been activated for those who have lost their homes,» the presidency's communications secretariat said in a statement.

By presidential order, the Risk Management Secretariat was coordinating relief efforts with the Armed Forces and the Public Health Ministry, as well as local police and fire departments, the statement said.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants