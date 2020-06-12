Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Landfill still ablaze in Almaty region

    12 June 2020, 19:19

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The fire that started at the landfill in Almaty region on Thursday has not been put out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier it was reported that a MI-8 helicopter with a 3-ton helibucket had been engaged in the fire extinguishing process. On the evening of June 11, the burning landfill was poured and sealed with over 600 tons of water and soil.

    Almaty region's emergency situations department stated extinguishing works are still underway. There is no open fire and heavy smoke, but smolder is still there. So, the firefighters are not able to extinguish the blaze completely.

    Over 100 firefighters and 30 machinery units of the emergency departments of Almaty region, Ile district's administration, Taza Alem LLP and the Alatau kus poultry firm are working at the scene.

    According to Kazhydromet, the fire caused high exceedances of sulphur and formaldehyde.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region