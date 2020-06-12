Landfill still ablaze in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The fire that started at the landfill in Almaty region on Thursday has not been put out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier it was reported that a MI-8 helicopter with a 3-ton helibucket had been engaged in the fire extinguishing process. On the evening of June 11, the burning landfill was poured and sealed with over 600 tons of water and soil.

Almaty region's emergency situations department stated extinguishing works are still underway. There is no open fire and heavy smoke, but smolder is still there. So, the firefighters are not able to extinguish the blaze completely.

Over 100 firefighters and 30 machinery units of the emergency departments of Almaty region, Ile district's administration, Taza Alem LLP and the Alatau kus poultry firm are working at the scene.

According to Kazhydromet, the fire caused high exceedances of sulphur and formaldehyde.