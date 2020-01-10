Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Land lots for housing development within Almaty airport restriction zone issued illegally, Vice PM

Alzhanova Raushan
10 January 2020, 16:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Almaty region’s Anti-Corruption Service is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the illegal allocation of land parcels near Almaty Airport, this has been announced at today’s briefing in the Central Communications Service by Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Sklyar spoke about illegal housing development near the airport. He noted that the regional Anti-Corruption Service is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the illegal allocation of land lots for housing development on the territory of the airport’s restriction zone.

He added that in 2015-2019, officials of the Talgar regional Akimat passed on illegal decisions regarding the allocation of land lots for housing development in the sanitary protection zone of the airport.

As Kazinform previously reported, the Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport early in the morning of December 27, 2019. The Bek Air plane lost its altitude not far from the Almaty airport and crashed into a two-storey building. In total, the tragedy claimed lives of 12 people, including the first pilot.


