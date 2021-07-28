Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Lambda COVID-19 variant detected in 30 countries – Minister Tsoi

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 July 2021, 17:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi talked about the strains of coronavirus circulating in the world at a press conference on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the press conference at the Central Communications Service, Minister Tsoi revealed that over 195 million cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in the world since the start of the pandemic. The novel coronavirus has already killed over 4 million people worldwide.

Tsoi added that in addition to the Delta COVID-19 variant circulating in 124 countries of the world the WHO detected the circulation of the Lambda COVID-19 variant. It was first detected in Peru in December 2020. To date some 3,000 cases of the Lambda strain have been reported in 30 countries, mostly in Northern and Southern America and Europe.

According to Minister Tsoi, new COVID strains are thriving on low vaccination coverage of the population.

Based on the data provided by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan the country has so far recorded 549,628 cases of the coronavirus infection.


