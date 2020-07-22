Go to the main site
    Lake Kobeituz may gain specially protected natural area status

    22 July 2020, 16:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan, checkpoints and barriers are not key to dealing with the environmental problems of Lake Kobeituz caused by numerous tourists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday, the Ecology Minister suggested two solutions to stop Lake Kobeituz visitors from damaging its environment. They include increasing environmental education and fines as well as making Lake Kobeituz a specially protected natural area so as to keep it under the restrictive regime.

    The roads to and from the lake have been safeguarded by police to make sure the sanitary rules are observed. Patrolling on the lake's shores is also in place.

    Notably, Akmola region's natural resources and soil use authority turned down a decision on Lake Kobeituz's solitary use in recreational purposes for 49 years.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

