Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Lake Kobeituz may gain specially protected natural area status

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2020, 16:57
Lake Kobeituz may gain specially protected natural area status

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan, checkpoints and barriers are not key to dealing with the environmental problems of Lake Kobeituz caused by numerous tourists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday, the Ecology Minister suggested two solutions to stop Lake Kobeituz visitors from damaging its environment. They include increasing environmental education and fines as well as making Lake Kobeituz a specially protected natural area so as to keep it under the restrictive regime.

The roads to and from the lake have been safeguarded by police to make sure the sanitary rules are observed. Patrolling on the lake's shores is also in place.

Notably, Akmola region's natural resources and soil use authority turned down a decision on Lake Kobeituz's solitary use in recreational purposes for 49 years.


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023