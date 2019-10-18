Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Lagarde appointed European Central Bank's head

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 October 2019, 19:10
Lagarde appointed European Central Bank's head

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The European Council on Friday appointed Christine Lagarde to be the new and first-ever female president of the European Central Bank (ECB) for a non-renewable term of eight years.

«Christine Lagarde will replace the outgoing President, Mario Draghi, as of 1 November 2019,» the Council said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

«My sincere thanks to European leaders for appointing me as President of the @ecb from 1 November 2019,» she said on Twitter on Friday.

«It is an honour to succeed Mario Draghi. I am looking forward to working with the ECB’s talented staff to keep euro area prices stable and banks safe,» she added.

Born on Jan. 1, 1956 in Paris, Lagarde holds a law degree from the Paris Nanterre University and a master's degree from the Political Science Institute in Aix en Provence, southern France.

In 2011, Lagarde was elected to become the first-ever female head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Banks   EU   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital