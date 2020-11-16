Go to the main site
      Turkestan region

    Labs conduct over 2,000 PCR tests in Turkestan region daily

    16 November 2020, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev revealed how the region gears up for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    «The region has already reported 3,439 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 3,371 or 90% of patients have fully recovered. Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus has killed 46 people,» governor Shukeyev said at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service on Monday.

    Shukeyev confirmed that the Government and region have allotted 2.5 billion tenge to fight COVID-19.

    «The region is getting ready for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection. The region has a two-month worth of pharmaceuticals stock,» he said, adding that the region also has in place the beds for COVID-19 patients, artificial lung ventilators and X-Ray equipment.

    According to him, there are 10 PCR laboratories in the region which conduct over 2,000 PCR tests per day.


