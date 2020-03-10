Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Labor Minister Nurymbetov names additional safety measures amid coronavirus outbreak

Alzhanova Raushan
10 March 2020, 14:12
Labor Minister Nurymbetov names additional safety measures amid coronavirus outbreak

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Birzhan Nurymbetov, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, has told about security measures being taken amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He informed that all foreigners arriving in the country are under control.

The Minister said that to date more than 19 thousand foreigners, who have arrived in Kazakhstan in 2019, are registered in Kazakhstan.

Thus, 7260 people came from the countries of 1, 2 and 3 categories. He added that the country has stopped issuing work permits to expatriates coming from the above mentioned states.


